(Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. Chief Executive Brian Armstrong is the latest high-profile tech executive to praise Elon Musk’s move to buy Twitter, calling the deal “a great win for free speech” and predicting that it could prove more transformative than people think.

The social media platform agreed on Monday to accept the Tesla chief’s $44 billion privatization offer, sparking reaction -- both positive and negative -- from politicians to CEOs.

Armstrong said Twitter can be protected from “being co-opted again” if the company moves to a “decentralized protocol over time.”

Musk has said that he wants to make Twitter’s algorithms open source to increase user trust as humanity’s “digital town square.”

