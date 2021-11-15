(Bloomberg) -- Crypto capital-raising activity appears to be reaching a fever pitch amid this year’s torrid rally in digital-asset prices.

San Francisco-based investment firm Paradigm on Monday said it was starting a $2.5 billion venture-capital fund aimed at the “next generation of crypto companies and protocols.” Coinbase co-founder Fred Ersham and former Sequoia Capital partner Matt Huang’s Paradigm One would be the largest new venture-capital fund aimed at the industry, according to the Financial Times, which reported on it earlier.

The size of Paradigm’s first venture fund highlights a continuing boom in the crypto industry.

“This new fund and its size are reflective of crypto being the most exciting frontier in technology. Over the past decade, crypto has come a long way,” Ersham and Huang wrote in a blog post on Monday. Indeed, the three-year-old firm’s fundraising outstripped VC firm Andreessen Horowitz’s $2.2 billion fund earlier in 2021 amid record-breaking venture capital raising activity this year.

Paradigm invests in crypto shops big and small, with as much as $100 million-plus or as little as $1 million, the company’s website says. The shop intends to continue to invest in startups with “just a glimmer of an idea” as well as later-stage companies, Ersham and Huang said.

