Coinbase Germany Faulted by Regulator Over Governance Set-Up
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Germany GmbH was ordered by the country’s financial regulator to fix deficiencies related to its organizational set-up.
The order was issued to the company in late September and has been in effect since Oct. 27, BaFin said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.
BaFin didn’t provide further details on the deficiencies, which it said were identified as part of a review of annual accounts.
Coinbase is cooperating fully and is committed to meeting all legal requirements for crypto custody firms in Germany, a spokeswoman said in an email to Bloomberg. The company has developed a remediation plan “fully addressing each finding” and has made “substantial progress” in doing so, she wrote.
