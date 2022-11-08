(Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Germany GmbH was ordered by the country’s financial regulator to fix deficiencies related to its organizational set-up.

The order was issued to the company in late September and has been in effect since Oct. 27, BaFin said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

BaFin didn’t provide further details on the deficiencies, which it said were identified as part of a review of annual accounts.

Coinbase is cooperating fully and is committed to meeting all legal requirements for crypto custody firms in Germany, a spokeswoman said in an email to Bloomberg. The company has developed a remediation plan “fully addressing each finding” and has made “substantial progress” in doing so, she wrote.

