(Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong, board member Marc Andreessen and other officers avoided more than $1 billion in losses by using inside information to sell stock within days of the cryptocurrency platform’s public listing two years ago, according to a lawsuit filed by an investor.

The company’s board deployed a so-called direct listing instead of a more typical initial public offering and rapidly sold off $2.9 billion in stock before Coinbase management later revealed “material, negative information that destroyed market optimism from the company’s first quarterly earnings release forward,” according to the complaint unsealed Monday in Delaware Chancery Court.

The so-called derivative complaint filed on the company’s behalf seeks the return of “ill-gotten gains” from Armstrong and the co-founder of the venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz, along with President Emilie Choi, Chief Financial Officer Alesia Hass, Chief Accounting Officer Jennifer Jones and former Chief Product Officer Surojit Chatterjee and board members Frederick Ersham, Fred Wilson and Kathryn Haun.

