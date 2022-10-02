(Bloomberg) -- Crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc. is investigating an issue that’s preventing the company from processing payments and withdrawals with US bank accounts.

“We are currently unable to take payments or make withdrawals involving US bank accounts. Our team is aware of this issue and is working on getting everything back to normal as soon as possible,” it said in a statement.

Account holders can still use a debit card or PayPal account to make direct purchases, it added.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.