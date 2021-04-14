Are you looking for a stock?

    Apr 14, 2021

    Coinbase opens at US$381 in Nasdaq debut

    Drew Singer, Bloomberg News

    Coinbase listing debut lifts Bitcoin to record high

    Coinbase Global Inc. opened at US$381 in its Nasdaq debut on Wednesday.

    The largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange is the latest to go public via direct listing, an alternative to a traditional initial public offering -- or a merger with a special purpose acquisition company -- that bypasses a funding round and goes straight to public trading.

    The listing’s reference price of US$250 per share is not a direct indicator of the company’s potential market capitalization, which will become more clear as the stock trades on Wednesday.

