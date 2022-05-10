(Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. shares tumbled after first-quarter revenue missed estimates and the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange warned that total trading volume in the current quarter will be lower than in the first.

The company’s shares fell about 14% after the close of regular trading. Monthly transacting users fell to 9.2 million, below an estimate of 9.5 million. The company expects total trading volume in the second quarter to be lower than in the first quarter, but its outlook for 2022 is “largely unchanged.”

The company’s first-quarter revenue slumped to $1.17 billion, while analysts were expecting revenue of $1.48 billion, according to Bloomberg data.

Coinbase’s results came amid a sell-off of speculative assets from stocks to crypto across global markets. Bellwether Bitcoin is down more than 50% since its all-time high in November, pushing many retail traders to stay on the sidelines. The crypto exchange’s business is highly volatile and suffers in a bear market. Coinbase earns the bulk of its revenue from trading fees, and its shares have fallen to all-time lows -- down more than 70% from where they traded when the company went public a year ago.

Coinbase is working to diversify its business and to reduce its reliance on trading fees. Its staking product -- allowing users to put their coins into special yield-earning accounts -- continues to gain traction. Coinbase has also been working on launching crypto derivatives. Last week, it opened its new marketplace for nonfungible tokens -- essentially, digital art connected to blockchain -- to all users, but its uptake has been slow.

Competitive pressures in the crypto market are growing. Blockchain.com may consider going public as early as this year, Bloomberg reported earlier. Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, just agreed to provide $500 million in funding to Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter Inc., potentially getting more access to the social media platform’s users. Decentralized exchange Uniswap is starting to see volumes that are close to Coinbase’s.

(Updates shares.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.