(Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc., the largest US cryptocurrency exchange, reached a $100 million settlement with New York regulators for letting customers open accounts with few background checks.

The settlement with the New York State Department of Financial Services requires the firm to pay a $50 million fine and spend $50 million to improve compliance over two years, Coinbase said on Wednesday.

“Coinbase failed to build and maintain a functional compliance program that could keep pace with its growth,” Adrienne A. Harris, New York’s superintendent of financial services , said in a statement. During the relevant period, Coinbase treated customer onboarding requirements as a “simple check-the-box exercise and failed to conduct appropriate due diligence,” the department said.

Coinbase has disclosed the investigation by New York relating to its compliance program in its 2021 annual filing. “Coinbase has taken substantial measures to address these historical shortcomings and remains committed to being a leader and role model in the crypto space, including partnering with regulators when it comes to compliance,” said Paul Grewal, Coinbase’s chief legal officer, in a statement.

The New York Times reported on the settlement earlier.

Shares of Coinbase rose 7.8% to $36.23 in early trading in New York. The stock tumbled 86% last year.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.