(Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. and Coinbase Global Inc. took another beating Wednesday as Binance Holdings Ltd.’s bailed on its deal to buy FTX.com, sending another shock through the rattled crypto industry.

Robinhood shares tanked 14%, while Coinbase dropped 9.5% to a record low -- extending this week’s wipeout to more than one-fifth of their market capitalizations. The selloff in crypto-linked equities erased at least $10 billion in value, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Binance walked away from a deal to takeover FTX which both companies had announced Tuesday -- a deal that was meant to “help cover the liquidity crunch” at Sam Bankman-Fried’s troubled crypto exchange. “The issues are beyond our control or ability to help,” Binance said in a statement.

Robinhood was seen as a potential target for FTX after people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg News in June that FTX was said to have been exploring a possible acquisition of the company. Coinbase’s slump is a reminder of investor caution over the crypto industry as Binance’s failed rescue of FTX puts a spotlight on the challenges facing its longevity.

Other cryptocurrency-linked stocks extended losses Wednesday as Bitcoin fell 14% to a roughly two-year low amid investor jitters. MicroStrategy Inc. sank 20% to the lowest in four months and Riot Blockchain Inc. lost 8.1%, while Silvergate Capital Corp. tumbled 12%. Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. disclosed a $76.8 million exposure to the collapsed exchange FTX.com and tumbled 16% to the lowest since October 2020.

(Updates with share movement throughout, details of Binance’s backing out of deal.)

