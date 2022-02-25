(Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc.’s Katherine Wu is leaving to join Archetype, an early-stage crypto venture capital firm.

Wu was most recently a senior manager at Coinbase, focusing on ventures and ecosystem development. She co-hosted Coinbase’s podcast “Around the Block” on crypto trends.

“I will continue to invest & support the best founders in the crypto ecosystem, but also excited to spend time exploring some side projects,” Wu said while announcing her departure on Twitter. She confirmed separately to Bloomberg News that she was joining Archetype as a venture partner.

Wu previously worked at Notation Capital, a venture capital firm, and Messari, a crypto research and data platform. She joined Coinbase in September.

Last year, Coinbase’s venture capital arm dramatically increased its investments, pouring money into nearly 150 deals that focused in large part on supporting Web3 projects and services.

Archetype was founded by Ash Egan, who has been investing in crypto companies and protocols since 2015 and previously co-founded ConsenSys Ventures, according to the company’s website.

