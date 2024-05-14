(Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc., the largest US crypto exchange, has rectified an issue that caused a system outage earlier today.

The company said it had resolved the incident in an update on its website at 3:35 p.m. in Singapore on Tuesday. The firm had earlier notified users of the interruption while assuring them that their funds were safe.

Crypto prices fell during while the outage persisted. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, was trading at $61,910 as of 3:47 p.m. in Singapore on Tuesday, down 1.8% on the day, while Ether was down about 1.3% to trade at $2,916.

Coinbase’s website indicated that the outage had disrupted trading on the exchange’s website and mobile app. Exchanges are central components to the digital asset world, yet they’ve frequently gone down over the years when traffic on blockchain networks gets too high or other technical issues arise.

The exchange also suffered technical issues in March that caused some users’ accounts to show a balance of zero. That glitch coincided with a rally that saw the price of Bitcoin rising to record levels a few weeks later.

A spokesperson for Coinbase directed Bloomberg to a post on X regarding the status of the exchange.

Shares of Coinbase were little changed in pre-market trading. The stock has risen around 15% so far this year.

