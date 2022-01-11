(Bloomberg) -- Some customers of Coinbase Global Inc. are having trouble seeing certain data on their accounts, the exchange said.

A portion of customers with non-U.S. dollar accounts are having issues seeing their asset balance, Coinbase Support said on Twitter, adding that it could be affecting trading. Portfolio balances don’t appear to be affected, Coinbase added.

“Your funds are safe while we work on a fix,” the tweet said. “Our teams are all hands on deck to investigate the root cause of this behavior,” added a follow-up tweet.

Coinbase is the third-biggest spot crypto exchange by 24-hour volume, after Binance and OKEx, according to data from CoinGecko. Shares of the U.S.-based company have fallen 34% from a Nov. 9 record, mirroring a drop in Bitcoin over a similar time frame.

