(Bloomberg) -- Vishal Gupta, a Goldman Sachs veteran who was most recently senior director of product management at digital-asset trading platform Coinbase Global Inc., is leaving the company to work on a new project, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The focus of the new effort is unclear, but Gupta will remain in the crypto space, according to the person, who asked not be named because the matter isn’t public. Coinbase declined to comment.

Gupta spent nearly three years at Coinbase, and was responsible for key products at the exchange, according to his LinkedIn profile. He reported to Greg Tusar, who oversees Coinbase’s institutional products.

Before Coinbase, he was at Circle Internet Financial Ltd., in charge of launching the company’s flagship USD Coin, the stablecoin that trades under the ticker USDC. He also spent eight years at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as vice president and head of US listed options.

Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in the US, has been the subject of deepening regulatory scrutiny as US watchdogs have stepped up policing efforts in the digital-asset industry. Coinbase recently disclosed that it received a notice from the Securities and Exchange Commission flagging plans to bring an enforcement action against the company related to an undefined segment of its listed digital assets as well as the staking service Coinbase Earn and Coinbase Wallet. The company has maintained that its products and services are legal, and said it welcomes “a legal process to provide the clarity we have been advocating for.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.