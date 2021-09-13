(Bloomberg) --

Coinbase Global Inc., the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., is looking to raise $1.5 billion from a bond sale, according to a statement Monday.

The capital raise will bolster the company’s balance sheet with proceeds earmarked for general corporate purposes, which may include continued investments in product development, as well as potential investments in or acquisitions of other companies, products or technology, the company said.

Coinbase, which went public earlier this year, ended the second quarter with $4.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents, and about $1.5 billion in non-current liabilities. The company is facing increasing competitive pressure from a slew of new and upcoming entrants, such as FTX.US and Bullish, whose backers are flush with cash. Bullish, due to launch later this year, is expected to be bankrolled with $10 billion in funding.

