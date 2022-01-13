(Bloomberg) -- J. Christopher Giancarlo, a former Wall Street regulator who coin enthusiasts nicknamed CryptoDad, is joining the blockchain-focused investment firm CoinFund as an adviser.

The former chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which oversees much of the $610 trillion global derivatives market, will work with CoinFund’s management team to help digital assets achieve “mainstream adoption,” Giancarlo said in a statement issued by the company Thursday.

Read More: CryptoDad’s New Title Implies He Works in Government. He Doesn’t

“With his track record, market reputation, and credentials, he will bring great value to CoinFund, our founders, and our portfolio of investments,” the firm’s president, Christopher Perkins, said in the statement.

Giancarlo also serves as senior counsel at the law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher and recently quit the board of crypto lender BlockFi Inc. He first joined the CFTC in 2014 as a commissioner, and was elevated to chairman in 2017; he left in 2019.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.