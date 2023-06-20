(Bloomberg) -- British rock band Coldplay will play for six nights in Singapore in January after breaking the record for the most tickets sold in a day in the city-state.

Two additional shows were added following “overwhelming demand” for the initial four nights, concert promoter Live Nation said on Twitter on Tuesday. Both new dates sold out in less than three hours and Live Nation hinted at the possibility of additional ticket releases.

Fans snapped up more than 200,000 tickets for the initial four dates during the presale on Monday. Tickets were priced at S$68 ($51) to S$298.

Several fans took to social media on Monday, complaining of long virtual queues and being kicked out of the ticket selection page. Live Nation urged fans to be patient. It did not respond to Bloomberg’s request for comment. Live Nation’s Ticketmaster unit canceled public sales for a Taylor Swift tour in the US last year when its site crashed amid massive demand.

Coldplay is touring Asia starting with Tokyo in November, with several of its shows across the region selling out within hours. In May, Malaysia’s Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil tweeted that resale ticket prices for the band’s concerts were outrageous and said he would discuss the issue of ticket scalpers.

