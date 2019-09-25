(Bloomberg) -- Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global Management spent the past five years amassing a stake of almost 20% in exercise company Peloton Interactive Inc. That is about to pay off handsomely.

The hedge fund firm will record a profit of at least $1 billion on its investment in the startup if it goes public in coming days at $26 a share, the bottom of the expected price range, said a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Tiger Global is poised to reap a 70-fold increase on its initial investment in 2014, according to data from EquityZen, a marketplace for private stock sales. It also participated in subsequent funding rounds.

Tiger Global is the biggest shareholder in the maker of internet-connected exercise bikes and treadmills. Its stake will be worth about $1.2 billion at $26 a share. Tiger Global declined to comment.

It’s another win for Coleman’s firm, which has seen assets swell to $36 billion this year, an 80% increase since May 2015, even as the rest of the industry has struggled. He’s done it with a mix of bets on public and private markets, including a massive wager on Flipkart, an e-commerce firm that helped change India’s internet retail industry. That’s helped Coleman, 44, vault into the ranks of the 500-member Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a $4.6 billion fortune.

Still, some of its bets aren’t faring as well. Last year, Tiger invested in Juul Labs Inc., which faces a federal inquiry over its marketing practices and renewed public scrutiny after a wave of vaping-related illnesses and deaths. On Wednesday, Juul announced that CEO Kevin Burns will resign.

Other major Peloton investors include founder John Foley, whose 6% stake would be worth $430 million at $26 a share, and True Ventures, with a holding of 12%.

