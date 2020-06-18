(Bloomberg) -- Colgate-Palmolive Co. will carry out a complete overhaul for its Darlie toothpaste, according to the Hong Kong Free Press, an acknowledgment of the racist past of the brand sold in China.

The product is owned by Colgate-Palmolive and its partner Hawley & Hazel and once used an offensive racial epithet for a Black person as its name, the Hong Kong Free Press reported on its website. The company said it was working with its partner to review all aspects of the brand, including its name, according to the report.

Colgate-Palmolive didn’t respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg News.

The move comes amid rebranding efforts by other consumer-goods companies after weeks of civil unrest and protests over the killing of George Floyd and systemic racial inequality in the U.S.

On Wednesday, PepsiCo Inc. said it will change the name of Aunt Jemima pancake mix after 131 years on the market due to its roots in a racist stereotype. The image of a Black woman will be removed from its packaging at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Conagra Brands Inc. announced a “complete brand and packaging review” of its Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup, which comes in a bottle shaped like a woman.

Reuters also reported that Colgate-Palmolive is reviewing the Darlie brand.

