(Bloomberg) -- Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick defeated the National Football League’s bid to dismiss his lawsuit alleging that the league has colluded to prevent him from securing a new contract as a free agent, according to a statement from an arbitrator provided by Kaepernick’s lawyer.

