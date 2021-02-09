Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is co-sponsoring a blank check company that intends to target companies with an enterprise value “north of approximately US$1 billion” that focus on high quality brands and have an established customer base in the U.S., according to an SEC filing.

Kaepernick will co-chair the company with Jahm Najafi, who runs private-equity firm Najafi Companies. Both of them will identify a business in the consumer sector that delivers “a significant impact, financially, culturally and socially.”

The blank check company, known as Mission Advancement, will issue 25 million units at US$10 each. Each unit is made up of one share and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder the purchase one share at US$11.50.

“We believe Mr. Kaepernick’s substantial business experience combined with his long-term leadership on racial equity and justice issues will support our success in identifying a prospective target company and adding transformational value to the combined entity” Mission Advancement said in the filing.

The company said Kaepernick possesses a vast network of “high-profile and supportive relationships” which will provide meaningful advantages to successfully source attractive deals

Post-business combination, the Najafi Companies and Kaepernick will remain actively involved in the target company.