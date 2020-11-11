(Bloomberg) -- In just the first two weeks of November, 17 college football games have been canceled or postponed because of Covid-19 outbreaks among teams, according to data from CBS Sports.

That’s equal to the total for all of October. Seven games scheduled for this upcoming weekend have already been affected as of Wednesday morning.

That includes four matchups in the Southeastern Conference, college football’s marquee division. The University of Alabama, the top-ranked team in the country, had its game against defending national champion Louisiana State University postponed on Tuesday.

The changes will leave broadcasters including CBS and ESPN rushing to fill holes in their schedules. ESPN’s weekly “College GameDay” talk show, which is normally held at the site of one of the biggest games, won’t have to reroute, however: It’s taking place this week from the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

