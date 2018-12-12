(Bloomberg) -- For the past two years, professional and college sports teams have struggled to cope with a growing shortage of charter planes, making it more difficult and costly to ferry athletes around the country. A new acquisition in the airline industry may worsen the problem.

IAero Group agreed on Wednesday to purchase Swift Air, the leading U.S. independent charter business. It’s the latest consolidation in the world of charter flights, where capacity was already constrained by prior deals and growing demand for aircraft by commercial carriers.

The deal could mean higher prices and more scheduling woes for sports teams that already spend millions of dollars a year on travel, said Greg Raiff, chief executive officer of aviation consultant Private Jet Services. Last week, Boston College canceled a men’s basketball game at Texas A&M because of problems with its charter flight to College Station. That game was scheduled to be televised by ESPN’s SEC Network, and Texas A&M had to refund tickets.

“I am concerned about the lack of inventory and competition,” said Raiff, whose clients include a number of National Hockey League teams and about three dozen top-tier college athletic departments, including the University of Maryland. “It wouldn’t surprise me if a large platform like IAero intends to further consolidate the marketplace.”

IAero, which was formed only this year, didn’t outline its plans for Swift Air, though the company said it will keep the current CEO. Swift Air calls itself the largest independent airline charter operator, with a fleet of 27 Boeing 737 aircraft.

Major Tab

A major college athletic department might spend more than $1 million each year to fly just its football team to and from games, with charters costing between $20,000 to $30,000 per flight hour. Teams that use charters “will see upwards pressure on pricing,” Raiff said.

The concerns in the sports world reached a critical point last year, when carriers including JetBlue Airways Corp. and United Continental Holdings Inc. cut or threatened to drop the number of teams they serve. American Airlines Group Inc. last year stopped providing service to several National Football League teams and colleges across the country faced the possibility of busing players to games.

“There is no doubt our member institutions have experienced a growing number of challenges with respect to team air travel,” said Tom McMillen, CEO of the Lead1 Association, which represents athletic directors in college football’s top tier. “The sharp reduction in airlines flying in the charter market has caused upward pressures on pricing.”

For its part, Swift had also been a player in consolidation, acquiring Miami-based Eastern Airlines in June 2017. Eastern had focused its business on service to Cuba and on sports charters, including the NHL’s Florida Panthers.

