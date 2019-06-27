(Bloomberg) -- A soccer coach who sneaked fake athletes into college for their wealthy parents and an accountant who helped the scheme’s mastermind launder millions of dollars in bribes and fees pleaded guilty to a racketeering conspiracy.

Ali Khosroshahin, a former University of Southern California coach who led the women’s soccer program from 2007 to 2013, became the latest coach to plead guilty in the national college cheating scandal. The U.S. says Khosroshahin and his assistant coach at USC, Laura Janke, were paid more than $350,000 to designate the children of four parents as recruited athletes for the school. None of the recruits played competitively at USC.

Khosroshahin, who appeared Thursday in federal court in Boston, has agreed to cooperate with the government. Prosecutors said they would recommend he serve on the low end of 46 to 57 months in prison, but he could get a lesser term if he provides substantial assistance to the U.S.

Steven Masera also pleaded guilty and agreed agreed to cooperate. Masera served as the accountant and financial officer for two businesses operated by the scam’s mastermind, William “Rick” Singer. He admitted helping facilitate bribes to a college test administrator and a master test taker to fix the college entrance exams of children whose parents paid $10,000 a test.

Masera, of Folsom, California, faces a prison term of 57 to 71 months, but prosecutors said under their agreement with him that they would seek a lesser term if he provides substantial assistance.

Of the 50 people charged in the case, 14 parents have admitted guilt while 19 others are fighting charges that include money laundering and conspiracy. Along with Singer, who agreed to plead guilty and cooperate with prosecutors, the U.S. has charged 16 college coaches and test personnel.

