(Bloomberg) -- A dozen people charged in the U.S. college-admissions scandal pleaded not guilty on Monday, with nearly two dozen of the parents swept up in the government’s sting coming up Friday.

Among six former college coaches who appeared in federal court in Boston were William Ferguson, who coached women’s volleyball at Wake Forest University, Jovan Vavic, former water polo coach at the University of Southern California, and Jorge Salcedo, who was head coach of men’s soccer at the University of California at Los Angeles.

Along with an athletic director, the head of a tennis academy, two test administrators and two employees of the admitted ringleader’s college consultancy, they are accused of taking part in a brazen national scheme in which wealthy parents got their children into elite schools by cheating. The alleged plot: to bribe college coaches, pay for a surrogate to take the ACT or SAT entrance exam for a student, or both. The dozen, charged with racketeering conspiracy, are among 50 people accused of participating in the scheme, which the Justice Department called the biggest college admissions racket it has ever prosecuted. A total of 33 parents, from top corporate executives to the actors Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, allegedly paid William Rick Singer, the college consultant, a total of $25 million to bribe the coaches and exam personnel to get their kids into schools including Yale, Stanford and Georgetown, as well as USC, UCLA and Wake Forest. They face as many as 20 years in prison if convicted. Magistrate Judge Page Kelley said she would impose the same conditions of release for all of the defendants. She reminded them that they mustn’t violate any state or federal laws while on release.

“That includes possession or use of marijuana, because that’s a violation of federal law,” the judge advised.

Outside the courthouse, Shaun Clarke, an attorney for Ferguson, said his client will fight to clear his name.

“I can’t speak to what happened at any other school, but no one was admitted at Wake Forest who didn’t earn it as a student and as an athlete,” Clarke said. “Bill Ferguson does not belong in this indictment.”

