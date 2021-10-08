(Bloomberg) -- A former Wynn Resorts Ltd. executive and a private equity investor were found guilty in the first trial of parents accused of cheating to get their children into elite U.S. universities.

Gamal Abdelaziz, 64, was convicted of conspiracy by a Boston jury after prosecutors alleged he paid $300,000 in bribes to get his daughter into the University of Southern California as a purported basketball player. John B. Wilson, 62, was also convicted of conspiracy after prosecutors alleged he paid more than $1.2 million in bribes to get his son into the University of Southern California and his twin daughters into Stanford and Harvard as star athletes. Both men face years in prison.

The jury rendered its verdict after a three-week trial.

The verdict stems from the biggest college admissions case the Justice Department has ever prosecuted, with 57 parents, coaches and others charged with doctoring entrance exam scores, faking athletic prowess and paying or taking bribes for seats at universities across the country. An FBI sting unveiled in March 2019 swept up several prominent figures, including “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman and former Pimco chief executive Douglas Hodge. Thirty-three of the parents have pleaded guilty, with prison sentences ranging from two weeks to 9 months. The case unfolded as the nation debated questions of privilege and inequality.

Former U.S. attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling, who oversaw the case, said he hoped the dozens of jail sentences would deter would-be scammers. He acknowledged it wouldn’t change what he said was parents’ unhealthy obsession with colleges as brands.

During the trial, prosecutors alleged that both Abdelaziz and Wilson had worked with college counselor William “Rick” Singer, the admitted mastermind of the scheme. The U.S. said both paid Singer to guarantee a “bulletproof” way of getting their kids into elite colleges. Prosecutors called 14 witnesses and showed jurors scores of emails they said was proof both men knew and understood Singer’s plan.

Confronted by federal agents in September 2018, Singer agreed to cooperate and secretly record parents for the government. He pleaded guilty in 2019 and awaits sentencing. Coaches from Yale, Georgetown and the University of California at Los Angeles, as well as USC and Stanford, were also charged in the scheme. None of the students were charged, and prosecutors have called the schools victims of the fraud.

The government never called Singer, who proved a problematic cooperator. He kept some of the money parents paid him, tipped some off about the investigation and erased about 1,500 text messages from his mobile phone. He made notes saying federal agents wanted him to “bend the truth” when drawing the parents out and “retrieve answers that are not accurate.” Lawyers for both defendants assailed Singer as a con man who duped them into believing their funds were legitimate donations going to schools or sports facilities.

‘A Sailor or Something’

Prosecutors said that after Wilson first paid Singer $200,000 to get his son into USC as a phony water polo recruit in 2013, he returned in 2018, paying Singer $1 million for his twin daughters. Wilson also was charged with filing a false tax return claiming the first payment as both a business expense and a charitable donation.

A USC water polo coach testified that Wilson’s son came to the first day of practice and never returned. Prosecutors played a September 2018 wiretap in which Wilson asks Singer if he can get a “two-for-one special” for his daughters and laughs when Singer says “I’ll make them a sailor or something” because Wilson’s family lives on Cape Cod.

As for the basketball skills of Abdelaziz’s daughter, a former classmate testified that she wasn’t good enough to make her high school varsity team. Singer can be heard on an October 2018 wiretap claiming he wants to take advantage of the same faked profile he used for the young woman for “anybody who isn’t a real basketball player.” Abdelaziz chuckles and replies, “I love it.” His daughter never played at USC, saying she was injured, according to the U.S.

Four more parents are due to go on trial next year. One father was pardoned by former president Donald Trump.

The case is U.S. v. Colburn et al., 19-cr-10080, U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts (Boston).

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.