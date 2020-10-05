(Bloomberg) -- A California tech executive who admitted paying a $300,000 bribe to get his son into Georgetown University was ordered to spend a year in home confinement after prosecutors said he deserved leniency because he has to care for family members with medical conditions.

Peter Dameris, 60, the former chief executive officer of information technology company ASGN Inc., also must pay a $95,000 fine for conspiracy to commit fraud.

Dameris is one of 42 people, including more than two dozen parents, who have admitted guilt in the U.S. Justice Department’s college admissions fraud case. The scheme was orchestrated by corrupt admissions consultant Rick Singer, who cooperated against his clients and admitted to racketeering.

Appearing before a federal judge by videoconference on Monday, Dameris wept as he expressed remorse both for his crime and for “tarnishing” his son’s real achievements. His son didn’t know about the bribe and was allowed to graduate following an internal investigation.

“I was wrong to make a donation to Georgetown’s athletic department, since I anticipated the donation would lead to an unfair advantage,” Dameris said. “I let my insecurities and desire to protect my son trump my moral judgment.”

Federal prosecutors had recommended Dameris serve 21 months in home confinement. The government called him “less culpable” than other parents because he didn’t know Singer had falsely portrayed his son as a star tennis player. Dameris’s son ultimately competed on the rowing team at Georgetown for four years.

Prosecutors also told the court they had no proof that Dameris knew Singer was funneling bribes directly to former tennis coach Gordon Ernst. Ernst has pleaded not guilty to taking millions of dollars through the scheme.

