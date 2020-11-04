(Bloomberg) -- Republican Senator Susan Collins said she defeated her Democratic opponent, Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon.

“This is an affirmation of the work I am doing in Washington to fight hard every day,” she said on a call with reporters. “I am the first person since Maine directly elected its senators to win a fifth term.”

Collins had been considered one of the most vulnerable incumbent GOP senators this year as Democrats targeted her votes for tax cuts, Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, and President Donald Trump’s acquittal in the impeachment trial. Trump lost Maine in 2016.

Democrats need a net gain of three seats to take control of the Senate if Joe Biden wins the presidency, or four if Trump is re-elected.

