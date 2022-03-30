(Bloomberg) -- Republican Senator Susan Collins plans to vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court, ensuring the first Black woman will take a seat on the nation’s highest court with bipartisan support.

“After reviewing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s extensive record, watching much of her hearing testimony, and meeting with her twice in person, I have concluded that she possesses the experience, qualifications, and integrity to serve as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court,” Collins said in a statement. “I will, therefore, vote to confirm her to this position.”

Collins had a second meeting with Jackson to confront lingering concerns she had about President Joe Biden’s nominee after contentious confirmation hearings last week.

A yes vote from Collins, a moderate Republican from Maine, allows the White House to call Jackson’s confirmation bipartisan and avoids forcing the vote through the 50-50 Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.

Collins first declared her intention to vote for Jackson, 51, in an interview with The New York Times.

