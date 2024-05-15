(Bloomberg) -- President Gustavo Petro appointed Luis Gilberto Murillo as Colombia’s new foreign affairs minister in the aftermath of cutting diplomatic ties with Israel and as it plans to mediate Venezuela’s political crisis.

Murillo had been interim minister since January, when he replaced Alvaro Leyva after he was suspended over potential irregularities in a bidding process for the provision of passports.

Petro, Colombia’s first leftist leader, has been vocal about global matters, labeling Israel’s president Benjamin Netanyahu “genocidal” and often visiting Venezuela, where he has proposed a democratic pact between Nicolás Maduro and his opposition.

During his time as interim foreign minister, Murillo advocated keeping borders open to Venezuelan migrants, promoting the benefits of migration.

Murillo was most recently Colombia’s ambassador to the US, and before that, he served as environment minister to Juan Manuel Santos. In 1998 he served as governor of the Chocó province, one of Colombia’s poorest regions.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.