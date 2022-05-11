May 11, 2022
Colombia Candidate Gutierrez Warns of ‘Excessive’ Interest Rates
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Colombian presidential candidate Federico Gutierrez warned that interest rates that are set too high hurt economic growth.
“Excessive interest rates put a brake on the economy. This isn’t viable, today we are in a phase of economic recovery,” he said in a Tweet Tuesday evening.
Gutierrez said that it’s important to respect the central bank’s independence.
Gutierrez’s main rival in the May 29 presidential vote, Gustavo Petro, has also criticized recent interest rate rises, while President Ivan Duque said that policy makers should be careful not to hurt growth with “very aggressive” increases.
The central bank has lifted its benchmark interest rate by 4.25 percentage points since September, with more increases forecast.
The economy will grow 5.8% this year and 3.6% in 2023, which would be the fastest pace among major economies in Latin America, according to forecasts by the International Monetary Fund.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
