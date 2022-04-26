(Bloomberg) -- Colombian leftist senator Gustavo Petro said the powerful Liberal Party has decided not to back him in presidential elections next month.

In a quest for allies, both Petro and his main rival, Federico “Fico” Gutierrez, met with Liberal Party chief and former President Cesar Gaviria to seek his backing in what polls show will be a tight second round in June. The Liberal party has yet to make an official announcement.

In a video posted on Twitter, Petro slammed Gaviria’s “unfortunate” decision, while calling on the party’s base to join him.

The Liberal Party is one of the most powerful in Colombia after preliminary results of the March congressional elections show it has 15 of the 102 seats in the Senate and 32 in the Lower House.

The party didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment sent outside normal business hours.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.