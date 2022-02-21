(Bloomberg) -- Colombia’s central bank saw its approval rating fall to a record low in a poll that comes as inflation surges at more than double the target rate and policy makers prepare fresh interest rate hikes.

Only 36% of respondents view the central bank favorably, the lowest level since records began in 2015, according to a Datexco public opinion survey published by W Radio on Monday. Meanwhile, the disapproval rating rose to 51%.

The poll points to a shift in views of the central bank, which has been one of the most respected Colombian institutions. Annual inflation is now running at the fastest pace since 2016. Policy makers have lifted rates by 225 basis points to 4%, and analysts expect borrowing costs to rise to 6.5% by June.

The bank’s board will meet Feb. 25 with no monetary policy decision planned. Still, the interest rate swaps markets is pricing in chances of a surprise hike.

Annual inflation accelerated to 6.9% in January, well above the 3% target. The government raised the minimum wage 10% for this year, and food prices alone rocketed 20% in January from a year ago.

Read more: Colombia to Cut Tariffs on Almost 200 Items to Fight Inflation

The central bank hasn’t escaped political debate ahead of May’s presidential elections. Senator Gustavo Petro, who leads all major polls, is vowing to introduce reforms overhauling makeup of the monetary authority.

Meanwhile, 19% of those questioned in the survey approve of President Ivan Duque’s management of the country, while 73% disapprove. Other major institutions including the attorney general office, congress and the police also saw low approval ratings.

The Datexco poll of 900 people was conducted Feb. 2-14 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3% percentage points. The central bank didn’t reply to a message seeking comment.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.