(Bloomberg) -- Colombia must be careful not to cut interest rates too fast and then risk having to reverse course, according to the nation’s top central banker.

Persistently high inflation rates have hurt the bank’s credibility, while the El Nino weather phenomenon could stoke food and energy price rises, governor Leonardo Villar said in a banking conference in Cartagena.

“The risk of a bolder reduction in the interest rate in the very short term is that it could increase the chance of having to slow down or even reverse the process of relaxing monetary policy later, if surprise events occur,” he said.

Traders are split over whether the bank will accelerate the pace of interest rate cuts at its next meeting in March. It cut its benchmark rate just a quarter percentage point at its last meeting, to 12.75%.

A minority of of the board called for a bigger cut, of half a percentage point, to revive weak growth.

Colombian inflation slowed last month to a two-year low of 8.4%, but that’s still almost three times its 3% target and faster than the rate in Brazil, Mexico, Peru and Chile. Colombian core inflation, which excludes volatile prices, is 9.7%

Villar said that an acceleration in interest rate cuts will depend “critically” on inflation continuing to slow to a path consistent with the target in the relatively short term, and the dissipation of uncertainty in shocks such as the impacts of El Nino and recent rise in the minimum wage.

