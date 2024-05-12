(Bloomberg) -- Colombia must be wary that an acceleration of interest rate cuts may reverse the pace at which inflation is slowing, the nation’s top central banker told El Tiempo.

Although policymakers agree on the need to ease monetary policy, they disagree about how fast to cut interest rates, which are the highest among Latin American inflation-targeting economies, Governor Leonardo Villar said in an interview with the Bogota-based newspaper.

“The great risk would be that an attempt to accelerate the process beyond what caution indicates could lead to situations that hinder future reductions in inflation and interest rates,” Villar said.

Last month’s financial volatility, after the Federal Reserve signaled it will wait longer than anticipated to cut borrowing costs, was one of the main reasons why the Colombian central bank kept the pace of interest rate cuts at the April monetary policy meeting, he added.

Five central bank board members voted to cut borrowing costs by half a percentage point to 11.75% last month. One member supported a 75 basis point drop, while Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla, who has a seat on the board, voted for a full percentage point reduction.

The central banker said Colombia has found it difficult to accelerate its easing cycle as the inflation rate is above the long-term target. Price rises have slowed for 13 consecutive months to 7.16%, compared with the bank’s 3% target.

