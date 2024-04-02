(Bloomberg) -- Colombia issued a rare warning that statements by the government of President Gustavo Petro risk undermining investor confidence, according to the minutes of last month’s central bank meeting.

The central bank on March 22 accelerated the pace of interest rate cuts by half a percentage point to 12.25% as the inflation rate fell to a nearly two-year low amid sluggish economic growth.

Five of the seven board members voting for the move said the risk of breaching the fiscal rule cut the margin for more aggressive easing, while government announcements that are roiling financial markets create added risk, the minutes said.

“The uncertainty generated in the markets by announcements at the highest level of government on the political, economic and social fronts adds to fiscal considerations,” the majority of board members said. Colombia’s country risk and exchange rate could deteriorate rapidly if confidence in the country’s fiscal sustainability or institutional stability are undermined, they said.

President Gustavo Petro, the country’s first leftist leader, pledged to transform the country’s economic model, but his plans to implement a radical reform agenda have been blocked by Congress and the courts.

Among government-level controversies, the Petro administration has unilaterally ended contracts with private firms to operate ports or deliver passports, and announced that his healthcare reform, which slashes the role of private insurers, will be rolled out without congressional approval.

The president has also tried to change long-term infrastructure contracts to prioritize investment in universities and sewage to provide drinkable water to vulnerable communities.

Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla, who is a voting member of the board, favored a more aggressive full-point cut, saying the worst of the El Nino weather phenomenon and its risks to food and energy prices had past, and prospects for very low economic growth this year are a concern.

Another board member who voted to cut borrowing costs by 75 basis points mentioned concern about the drop in private investment and its effects on employment and fiscal revenue.

