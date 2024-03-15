(Bloomberg) -- Colombia’s slowing inflation and weak economy call for more aggressive interest rate cuts, though policymakers must remain vigilant to potential risks ahead, according to a member of the central bank’s board.

The fact that inflation has been above target for the past three years demands prudence, even after it eased in February to the slowest pace in nearly two years, central bank co-director Bibiana Taboada said in an interview.

“Since the last meeting, we said that if inflation allows it and that the data in general allows it, we saw the possibility of having cuts of a slightly larger size,” she said. “The information that has been coming out is moving in that direction.”

Colombia still has the highest borrowing costs among Latin American inflation-targeting economies following two cuts of a quarter point each, which brought the key rate down to 12.75%.

Since the bank’s board met in January, inflation data has shown that the El Nino weather phenomenon hasn’t delivered big shocks to food prices, although there are doubts about its impact on energy from hydroelectric plants. The effects of indexation from a 12% hike in the minimum wage haven’t been sharp, except for some metrics in rents and education.

‘Ordered’ Easing

Taboada, an economist with a master’s degree from Harvard Kennedy School, said that an “ordered” monetary easing cycle is preferable to carrying out very large rate cuts and having to reverse the course if inflation deviates from its long-term target.

“Although one cannot say exactly what the cycle will be like, and we always say that we depend on the data, one has to be careful not to surprise the market too much,” she said. “I would prefer it to be a more predictable path.”

In past meetings, the central bank’s board has diverged on the magnitude of rate cuts, with Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla arguing that Colombia needs to speed up the easing cycle because the annual inflation rate has declined for 11 straight months and it’s time to stimulate internal demand. He has said the bank should consider cuts of more than half a percentage point at the March 22 meeting.

Governor Leonardo Villar has said the bank needs to be prudent as inflationary risks remain and rapid rate cuts could cause capital outflows and weaken the peso. He’s said, however, that once conditions are in place, policymakers can loosen monetary policy faster.

Read more: Colombia Central Bank Chief Sees Risks in Cutting Rates Too Fast

Inflation slowed to 7.74% in February from a peak of 13.34%, while price rises that exclude food and regulated items have eased to 8.53%, still almost three times the central bank’s inflation target of 3%, plus or minus 1 percentage point.

Colombia should be open to making a pause in the cycle if there are surprises to understand the information and have more certainty, Taboada said.

Chile Lessons

Colombian policymakers are also mindful of the risk to the exchange rate from big shifts in monetary policy, Taboada said.

“One of the precautions that one must have is to communicate in a clear way to the market so that there are no surprises and currency depreciations caused by unexpected cuts in the interest rate,“ she said.

Chilean policymakers have surprised markets with larger-than-expected rate cuts, and the the country’s currency has weakened almost 7% against the dollar this year, the worst performance among emerging market currencies tracked by Bloomberg after the Turkish lira.

Colombia doesn’t pursue any level of exchange rate and allows it to float freely, but the central bank must head off sharp depreciations that could fan inflation and prevent it from converging to target, which policymakers expect to happen in mid-2025, she said.

Analysts surveyed by the central bank in February expected the seven-member board to lower the benchmark rate to 12.25% at this month’s meeting, while traders in the interest rate swap market are pricing in a rate of 8.5% in the next 12 months.

Investment Blow

Colombia’s gross domestic product expanded by just 0.6% last year, the least since 1999 excluding the pandemic, with contractions in key sectors such as manufacturing, construction, and oil and mining. Economists at the central bank forecast GDP growth of less than 1% this year.

The 42-year-old central banker said that while the slowdown in aggregate gross domestic product was expected, the crash in private investment was much worse than forecast.

“Investment fell more than expected, surely to some extent due to the high level of rates, but also due to an environment that has not been friendly to private investment,” she said.

