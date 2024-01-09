(Bloomberg) -- The Chilean and Colombian pesos led losses among emerging-market currencies Tuesday on mounting expectations for more interest rate cuts across Latin America.

MSCI’s currency index for developing economies fell for the first time in three days as the dollar advanced versus peers ahead of a key US inflation print later this week. The Colombian peso shed 1.8%, while Chile’s currency lost 1.4%. MSCI’s index for emerging-market equities dropped for a third day, its longest streak in a month and marking the worst start to a January since 2016 with a 3.1% loss so far this year.

Chile’s peso tumbled for a second day after the country’s statistics agency reported Monday that consumer prices fell at their fastest pace in more than a decade in December, paving the way for further rate cuts. It’s the currency’s biggest intraday two-day slide since February and the peso has been the worst performing emerging market currency so far this year. Colombia is also expected to reduce borrowing costs at its next central bank meeting at the end of the month, said Marco Oviedo, a strategist at XP Inc.

“The market pricing is way more aggressive in both Colombia and Chile than in Mexico,” where the central bank has been more cautious, Oviedo said.

Colombian markets were closed in the previous session, when oil prices fell and undermined one of the supports for the crude exporter. Investors are waiting for inflation data later in the day, where an expected slowdown in price pressures could back expectations for a rate cut.

Mixed Signals

Mexico’s headline inflation accelerated faster than expected in December, but core inflation came in lower than forecast. The peso weakened by the most since Dec. 15 amid a general aversion to riskier assets and as the core inflation numbers bring closer the possibility of interest rate cuts.

The Mexican currency has been one of the most stable emerging market currencies this year, helped by expectations that its central bank will be among the last to lower borrowing costs that have attracted carry trade bets.

“Banxico might cut in February, but yet again, they will do it cautiously and slower,” Oviedo said. “So that benefits the MXN versus the Chilean and the Colombian pesos.”

Still, Oviedo expects Latin American currencies to benefit once the Federal Reserve pivots to rate cuts. Investors are awaiting key US inflation data on Thursday to evaluate how quickly the Fed could start lowering rates.

The Polish zloty, meanwhile, halted the previous day’s advance as its central bank left borrowing costs unchanged for a third month. Governor Adam Glapinski has signaled the rate-setting board will hold its fire at least until March amid lingering questions over the new government’s spending plans. Supporting the zloty, the country’s central bank has swung from being considered one of Eastern Europe’s most dovish to one of its most hawkish.

