(Bloomberg) -- Colombia’s top court ruled Monday that an article criminalizing abortions beyond a few exceptions is unconstitutional, loosening limits on the procedure in the South American nation.

The Constitutional court’s decision gives women the right to voluntarily terminate a pregnancy through the 24th week. Previous to the ruling, abortions were only allowed in the case of rape, threat to the life of the mother or fetal malformation.

Colombia, a largely Catholic and socially conservative country of about 50 million people, is following Mexico and Argentina which recently declared early-term elective abortions legal. Videos on social media showed women celebrating outside the Justice Palace where the decision was made.

Cuba and Uruguay also allow voluntarily ending a pregnancy, while Chile, Brazil, Bolivia and Panama only decriminalize abortion under the three exceptions.

The World Health Organization estimates that 2 out of 3 abortions in Latin America and Africa are unsafe, according to data compiled from 2010 to 2014.

