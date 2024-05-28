(Bloomberg) -- A top Colombian court rejected the government’s request to postpone paying back unconstitutional royalty taxes to oil and mining companies, further straining the country’s fiscal finances.

Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla didn’t demonstrate that a ruling that overturned royalty taxes last year produced “serious” impacts on fiscal sustainability, the Constitutional Court said in a statement. The decision means the government will have to pay back the money it received, with a fiscal impact estimated at $1.7 billion by the Finance Ministry, which would represent a blow for the public coffers.

The decision puts more pressure on the government to adjust its fiscal outlook. Colombia is contending with weak economic growth and lower-than-expected tax revenue, forcing the administration to consider a larger budget deficit this year.

Bonilla had said in a hearing earlier this month that Colombia could post wider fiscal deficits as a short-term alternative if the court denied the government’s petition and caused revenue to fall short.

The court decision on Monday is in response to a 2022 tax reform approved by Congress that forbade fossil fuel companies from deducting royalty payments from corporate taxes. Last year, the Constitutional Court overturned the levy, and President Gustavo Petro’s administration was seeking to delay a refund that companies paid in withholding taxes.

