Colombia Cut to Junk by S&P After Failed Bid to Raise Taxes

Colombia’s credit rating was cut to junk by S&P Global Ratings after the government’s attempt to curb the deficit was blocked by congress and mass street protests.

The nation’s foreign currency sovereign rating was lowered one notch to BB+ with a stable outlook, S&P said in a statement, taking away the investment grade rating the nation enjoyed for a decade.

“The downgrades follow the withdrawal of a fiscal reform introduced to congress in a context of high spending pressures, which has resulted in a significantly lower likelihood of Colombia improving its fiscal position following a recent and marked deterioration,” S&P said.

A bill to increase taxes introduced last month triggered mass unrest and the resignation of the finance minister, and was even opposed by President Ivan Duque’s own party. Even after the bill was withdrawn, highway blockades and street demonstrations have continued across the nation, causing shortages in some regions.

Colombia is still rated at the lowest level of investment grade by Fitch Ratings and two levels above junk by Moody’s Investors Service.

“Colombia continues and will continue to be able to obtain external financing, as recent overseas debt sales show”, Finance Minister Jose Manuel Restrepo said after S&P’s decision.

Colombian assets have weakened over the past month as investors priced in the increased likelihood of a downgrade. The nation’s dollar bonds are the worst performers in Latin America after El Salvador since the tax bill was introduced.

Colombia’s debt is expected to stabilize above 60% of GDP as the economy recovers and the government adopts measures to boost revenue, S&P said in in statement, adding that the stable outlook “incorporates our expectation for an institutional solution to recent and significant social unrest.”

The nation’s fiscal deficit will widen to 8.6% of gross domestic product this year according to the government’s forecast, from 2.5% in 2019.

“Colombia’s rating fundamentals remain weaker than those of similarly rated peers,” S&P said. At the same time, the country’s flexible credit line with the International Monetary Fund, adequate access to international debt markets, and a credible monetary policy mitigate external risks and support Colombia’s creditworthiness, S&P said.

Economist Reactions

“The news is relatively surprising because of the timing,” said Camilo Perez, chief economist at Banco de Bogota, in a phone interview. “The recent situation of political and social instability could have accelerated the decision because it makes it more difficult to reach a consensus that leads to an increase in tax revenue.”

Munir Jalil, Andean region chief economist at BTG Pactual, said the decision was “unsurprising in the light of recent developments in Colombia.”

