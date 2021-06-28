(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Colombia held interest rates at a record low on Monday in the expectation that the biggest inflation spike in two decades will be temporary.

The central bank kept its key rate at 1.75% in a unanimous decision, governor Leonardo Villar told reporters after the bank’s June board meeting. The decision, which was in line with expectations, came as other Latin American economies tighten monetary policy or signal they’re about to do so.

Annual inflation accelerated at its fastest pace since 1998 last month as highway blockades by anti-government protesters disrupted supply. The unrest was initially triggered in April by an attempt to raise taxes, but morphed into a series of protests against unemployment, poverty, corruption and other grievances.

The intensity of the protests has eased this month, though isolated clashes between demonstrators and security forces are still occurring.

The annual inflation rate rose to 3.3% last month, led by a surge in food prices, from 1.95% in April. The central bank will start raising borrowing costs in October, according to analysts surveyed by the bank.

Inflation will accelerate further this month, to 3.73%, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg, which would be the highest rate in 15 months.

Vaccination Drive

Despite the damage done by the unrest, the Finance Ministry recently lifted its GDP growth forecast for this year to 6%. The ministry expects growth to accelerate in the second half of the year as increased vaccination against Covid-19 helps internal consumption recover, while higher oil prices and stronger external demand boost exports.

Colombia has so far fully vaccinated 11% of its population, a lower proportion than in Chile, Mexico and Brazil. The country is currently suffering more than 600 deaths per day from a third wave of Covid-19 infections.

Elsewhere in the region, Mexico’s central bank unexpectedly lifted interest rates last week while Brazil’s left the door open to more aggressive monetary tightening in August after three consecutive increases of 75 basis points to its key rate. Chilean policy makers also discussed a 25 basis-point increase this month, although they’ve opted to hold rates for now.

Monday’s policy meeting was the first for Colombian Finance Minister Jose Manuel Restrepo, who took office last month.

