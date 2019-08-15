(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Colombia’s economy grew more than expected in the second quarter, as the transport, retail and wholesale sectors expanded along with the financial industry.

Gross domestic product grew 3% in the three months through June compared with a year earlier, the statistics agency reported Thursday. The outcome was above a median forecast of a 2.9% increase from analysts in a Bloomberg survey. From the first quarter, GDP rose 1.4%.

Colombia is running into headwinds including disappointing housing growth and a global slowdown that prompted the central bank to cut its 2019 GDP forecast by half a percentage point to 3%. Still, above-target consumer prices have set Colombia apart from other countries including the U.S. and Brazil which have cut borrowing costs to boost their economies.

In Colombia’s case, faster-than-expected inflation has analysts betting on monetary tightening in the first quarter of 2020, even though weaker growth prompted them to push back those expectations from October previously. Consumer prices have risen on higher food costs, prompting the central bank to increase its year-end inflation forecast to 3.6%.

Central bank governor Juan Jose Echavarria has said that no monetary policy easing plans have been discussed within the board. Policy makers target annual inflation at 3%.

Some officials such as Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla are more optimistic on economic prospects. He sees tax incentives driving private investments and consequently lifting growth to 3.6% this year.

In the second quarter retail, wholesale and the transport sector expanded 4.8%, the financial industry grew 4.6%, while manufacturing and the oil sector grew 0.6% and 1.2% respectively. The construction sector grew 0.6% after a contraction in the first three months.

That would be one of the fastest expansions among major Latin American economies, according to a Bloomberg survey.

To contact the reporter on this story: Oscar Medina in Bogota at omedinacruz@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Walter Brandimarte at wbrandimarte@bloomberg.net, ;Juan Pablo Spinetto at jspinetto@bloomberg.net, Matthew Malinowski, Bruce Douglas

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.