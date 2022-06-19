(Bloomberg) -- Colombians elected leftist Gustavo Petro on Sunday as their new president after rival Rodolfo Hernandez conceded.

With 99.6% of ballots counted, Petro received 50.5% of the votes whereas Hernandez got 47.3%, according to a tally presented by Colombia’s electoral authorities.

