Colombia Elects Leftist Petro President as Rival Concedes
(Bloomberg) -- Colombians elected leftist Gustavo Petro on Sunday as their new president after rival Rodolfo Hernandez conceded.
With 99.6% of ballots counted, Petro received 50.5% of the votes whereas Hernandez got 47.3%, according to a tally presented by Colombia’s electoral authorities.
Read More: Leftist Petro Claims Victory in Colombia’s Presidency Election
