(Bloomberg) -- Colombia needs to accelerate the pace of interest rate cuts after cooling demand led to disappointing economic growth last year, Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla said.

The central bank needs to lower its benchmark rate to about 8% by the end of the year, from 12.75%, Bonilla said. To reach that level, it can’t keep cutting in quarter-percentage point increments, he added.

“To get there, we have to cut by 50 basis points and, at some point, we have to lower it by 75 basis points,” Bonilla told reporters in Bogota.

Bonilla’s comments came after the gross domestic product report published Thursday showed that the economy grew just 0.6% last year, its worst performance since 1999, excluding the pandemic, and below central bank and government forecasts.

In recent months, the minister, President Gustavo Petro and business leaders have all called for faster monetary easing. Even after two rate cuts since December, Colombia still has the highest borrowing costs among Latin America’s major inflation-targeting economies.

The central bank has so far been reluctant to accelerate the pace, since inflation is still at 8.4%, far above its 3% target.

Read more: Colombian GDP Disappoints With Weakest Growth Since Pandemic

The bank has already met its objective of cooling demand, and it’s time for monetary policy to promote economic growth, Bonilla said. He added that the government will work to prioritize civil works, with a low rate of public investment being one of the main drags on growth last year.

The most recent central bank survey shows analysts are forecasting an acceleration of rate cuts from March, with the benchmark rate ending the year at 8.25%.

