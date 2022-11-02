(Bloomberg) -- Colombia’s Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo said he has no plans to quit, after the peso extended its plunge to a record low this week.

Ocampo made the comment in a post on Twitter. In a reply to written questions, he said his Tweet was a response to rumors that the peso’s drop was triggered by fears that he might step down.

“Let it be clear. I am NOT going to resign from the Finance Ministry. We are working tirelessly to push ahead with the tax bill that Colombia needs,” Ocampo wrote in his Tweet. “Our commitment to the country and the responsible management of the economy is total, and we’ll continue with that in this government.”

During his first three months in office, President Gustavo Petro spooked some investors with his criticism of central bank interest rate increases, his proposal for a big tax hike on oil and coal, and by mulling a possible levy on capital outflows. The peso weakened below 5,000 per dollar for the first time this week. Ocampo’s statement didn’t trigger any major move in local bonds or in the currency, which strengthened 0.2% on Wednesday.

The currency has weakened 22% since Petro was elected in June, the worst performance among major emerging markets tracked by Bloomberg.

“This rumor has been going around for a while,” said Munir Jalil, head analyst at BTG Pactual Colombia. “I suppose this is part of a strategy to continue this process of trying to calm the markets a bit.”

