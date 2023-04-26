(Bloomberg) -- Colombian Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo told his team that he expects to stay on in his role following the upcoming cabinet reshuffle, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the discussion wasn’t public.

On Tuesday night, President Gustavo Petro asked his whole cabinet to resign, which is the protocol ahead of ministerial changes. Ocampo doesn’t expect his own resignation to be accepted, the person said.

Many investors regard Ocampo as a market-friendly key figure who plays a key role in reining in other, more radical members of Petro’s leftist administration.

Read more: Colombian Bonds and Peso Drop as Ruling Coalition Disintegrates

Ocampo didn’t immediately reply to a written request for comment.

