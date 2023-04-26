You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Apr 26, 2023
Colombia Finance Chief Tells Colleagues He Expects to Stay on
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Colombian Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo told his team that he expects to stay on in his role following the upcoming cabinet reshuffle, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the discussion wasn’t public.
On Tuesday night, President Gustavo Petro asked his whole cabinet to resign, which is the protocol ahead of ministerial changes. Ocampo doesn’t expect his own resignation to be accepted, the person said.
Many investors regard Ocampo as a market-friendly key figure who plays a key role in reining in other, more radical members of Petro’s leftist administration.
Read more: Colombian Bonds and Peso Drop as Ruling Coalition Disintegrates
Ocampo didn’t immediately reply to a written request for comment.
Politics
