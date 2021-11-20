(Bloomberg) -- Colombia’s financial regulator approved billionaire Jaime Gilinski’s takeover bid for a majority stake in food producer Nutresa SA, according to a person with direct knowledge of the transaction.

The approval follows a statement from the stock exchange that it received a standby letter of credit from Nugil SAS for $1.08 billion.

Gilinski is said to have partnered with Abu Dhabi’s Royal Group to offer to buy a minimum of 50.1% of shares and a maximum of 62.6%. The offer, at $7.71 per share, represents a 38% premium from where the stock had been trading before the announcement.

Having built the bulk of his fortune through banking and private equity investments, Gilinski is worth about $4.4 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He is a shareholder and board member of Bogota-based bank Banco GNB Sudameris and in 2019 he bought a stake in U.K. lender Metro Bank Plc.

