(Bloomberg) -- A fast-growing Colombian financial technology startup raised capital from investors including Singapore’s Sovereign Wealth Fund and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to fund a new round of expansion.

Addi, a buy-now, pay-later app that reached two million clients in 2023, got $36 million in equity from venture capital firms such as Union Square Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz, as well as GIC Private Ltd., which manages Singapore’s foreign reserves.

The round also included an additional $50 million in debt financing from Goldman Sachs Group, for a total of $86 million.

Addi previously raised financing in late 2021 that valued the company at more than $700 million. The company has since decided to decrease their valuation to approximately half that amount, said Santiago Suárez, the chief executive officer who co-founded the company in 2018.

“We raised money during the boom, particularly for fintechs, so we made the decision to decrease our valuation and we’re very comfortable where it is,” Suárez said from Addi’s Bogotá offices.

The company is now focused on growing in its home market of Colombia, he said, having shelved plans to expand into Brazil and Mexico.

Last year, venture funds dedicated to Latin America raised $2 billion, a 40% increase from 2022, according to data provided by PitchBook.

Addi’s client base jumped by 60% in 2023 and more than 13,500 retailers are using its payment-processing system, compared to around 1,000 merchants in 2021. Sales at affiliated stores reached 1.6 trillion pesos ($413 million) last year, he said.

Buy-now, pay-later services have become increasing popular around the world, with Black Friday shoppers in the US spending nearly $10 billion via such apps last year. While these services are often cheaper than the interest rates on credit cards, some critics say their easy availability can fuel irresponsible spending.

Suárez said the startup’s growing ability to diagnose and model users’ creditworthiness has allowed it to maintain a portfolio of just 1% of loans that are more than three months past due.

“It has allowed us to keep offering credit at time when local banks decrease their loan portfolios and to reach Colombians who no longer have options,” he said.

