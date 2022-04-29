Apr 29, 2022
Colombia Gets New $9.8 Billion IMF Credit Line to Fight Crises
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund awarded Colombia a new $9.8 billion flexible credit line designed for crisis prevention, which it said will boost confidence in the Andean economy as it recovers from the pandemic.
The IMF on Friday cited Colombia’s “very strong economic fundamentals and institutional policy frameworks” in its decision to approve the country’s access to the funds.
“The arrangement should boost market confidence, and combined with the comfortable level of international reserves, provide insurance against external downside risks,” the Fund said in its statement.
The figure represents a reduction of about 40% from its previous credit line.
“Prior to the pandemic in 2020, Colombia had been on a path of gradually reducing access under its FCL arrangements, and the new arrangement resumes this path,” the IMF said.
The flexible credit line was created in 2009 to encourage countries to ask for assistance before they faced a full-blown crisis. Colombia was the first and so far the only country to tap a credit facility of this type when it borrowed $5.4 billion from the IMF in 2020 to help fund the response to the pandemic.
Read more: IMF Builds a $107 Billion Safety Net Under Key Latin Economies
After markets crashed in early 2020, Chile and Peru joined Mexico and Colombia as the only nations with access to IMF Flexible Credit Lines.
The decision comes one month ahead of Colombia’s presidential election. A poll published Friday indicated a likely runoff between leftist Senator Gustavo Petro and conservative former Mayor of Medellin Federico “Fico” Gutierrez.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
