(Bloomberg) -- A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck central Colombia Thursday, causing buildings to sway in the capital.

The tremor hit Cumaral, southeast of Bogota, according to United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake was felt at 12:04 p.m. local time in the capital and buildings were evacuated. Bogota’s mayor Claudia Lopez reported people trapped in elevators and other minor incidents on a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

